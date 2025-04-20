Width restriction planned for Market Drayton road to reduce chances of 'vehicles becoming stuck'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A consultation is currently underway regarding the potential removal of the two-tonne weight limit on Kilnbank Road in Market Drayton.

Under Shropshire Council's plans, the weight limit would be replaced with a 2.4m (7'9") width restriction which "will prevent oversized vehicles from travelling along the length of Kilnbank Road where there is insufficient width".

Kilnbank Road in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

The proposal continues: "Restricting this size of vehicle will reduce the likelihood of vehicles entering and becoming stuck along this road."

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until May 1, can be viewed at Market Drayton Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email or write to the addresses above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.