'We are angry, heartbroken and resolute' - Trans activists rally in Telford against gender ruling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As thousands of trans rights protesters took to the streets of major towns and cities across the UK on Saturday, a group of activists and allies gathered in Telford town park in a show of solidarity after the recent supreme court ruling.

On Wednesday, the UK's supreme court ruled that when the Equality Act 2010 referred to women, it referred only to biological sex.

While the decision was celebrated by groups like For Women Scotland, who brought the case to the supreme court, many trans people and advocacy groups have expressed their fear over implications and the reaction from the public.