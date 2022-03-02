Hazel Haskayne from Market Drayton has been collecting items such as clothes, toys, books, household items etc for years to help those in her local community.

Hazel Haskayne, who lives in Market Drayton, has been supporting people in her community over the last seven to eight years – collecting, transporting and delivering goods.

People in and around the town reach out to Hazel on Facebook with items they need, including clothes, shoes and toys, which she will then distribute to those in need.

She acts as a go-between or point-of-contact for people–publishing posts on Facebook groups to find items that people are in need of– and often receives bags of donated goods to her home.

Reflecting on the reason why she wanted to support local people, Hazel said: "They [people] are so desperate for things they can't afford," and "well I've got all that – I've got it in abundance."

However, since the Covid-19 pandemic, Hazel has been struggling to store items, which means that she is having to turn goods away that could be of use to someone.

She said that donated goods are currently being stored in her partner's shed, but said the space is 'not ideal' because it is difficult to keep track of where everything is.

Now, Hazel is appealing to people in Market Drayton for their support by providing a place for her to store donated goods and said she is "desperately in need of the space, such as a garage or a farm."

Commenting on the time she spends volunteering, Hazel said: "October to Christmas is manic because I am delivering to kids all the time," but noted some days are quieter than others.

Hazel has always lived around the market town, she volunteers at Market Drayton Food Bank and previously donated school uniforms to families in need through the Churches Together in Market Drayton group.

During the pandemic, Hazel set up her own support scheme called Community Help, which saw volunteers going out into the community to deliver shopping, prescriptions, walk dogs, or phone someone who was lonely.

Hazel said that she decided to continue with the scheme because there is always someone who needs help, particularly those who are suffering from loneliness and are in need of conversation.