'Major upgrade' of Shropshire libraries planned including new counters and self-service kiosks

Shropshire Council’s library service has received funding from Arts Council England to support a major upgrade across several branches.

New library counters will be installed at Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, and Oswestry libraries, which Shropshire Council says will help to modernise the spaces and improve the customer experience.

Funding has been secured to install 19 self-service kiosks across 13 library branches, which will allow customers to borrow and return items independently.

Market Drayton Library

Shropshire Council said the machines will allow library staff to "work more flexibly", with more time dedicated to running events and supporting detailed enquiries.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: "I am delighted to hear that the application was successful and on behalf of the entire administration offer my thanks to all members of staff involved.

"Rethinking our library spaces is a necessity given the current financial emergency, and this funding will help allow the creative minds of our wonderful library staff to further utilise the spaces they have to the benefit of residents across Shropshire.

"We’re excited to welcome customers back to see the new counters and kiosks once they’re in place and look forward to continuing to develop and improve our library service."

The equipment will be installed over the next four months, and there will be short, temporary closures at some branches while the installations take place.

Information about the closures will be publicised in libraries, on social media, and on the Shropshire Libraries website.