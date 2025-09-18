Telford shoplifter, 44, who stole air fresheners and laundry products from Aldi is ordered to pay for what she took
A thief who stole air fresheners and laundry products from Aldi has been ordered to pay for what she took.
Nicola Jeffrey, aged 44, took £60 worth of items from one of the discount supermarket chain’s stores in Telford on August 26 this year.
Jeffrey, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to one count of theft from a shop.
Magistrates ordered Jeffery to pay £60 in compensation.
No further orders for costs were made.