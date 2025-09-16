'Delighted that inspectors recognised this special place' - North Shropshire school celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Stoke-on-Tern Primary School near Market Drayton, has been rated 'Outstanding' for its personal development offer, and 'Good' for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, and early years provision, following an inspection in July.

The primary school had previously received a 'Requires Improvement' grading after an inspection in 2023. However, in a report published on September 9, the school was praised for making "well-considered curriculum changes".

Ofsted has commended the school for its "passion and determination" to help pupils be the best they can. Inspectors were impressed with a wide range of clubs and activities that "encourage and nurture" pupil's talents and interests, including coding club, ‘Little Troopers’ and ‘Pudding and Pie’.

Pupils are also said to be active in the wider school community, running clubs for their peers and participating in the school council. They were described as "confident, caring and respectful".