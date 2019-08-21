Market Drayton churches unite to create school uniforms bank

The issue of the cost of school uniforms has hit the headlines in recent weeks as parents prepare their youngsters for the start of the new school year.

The Children’s Society has previously estimated that the total cost of uniform was £256 per primary school child and £338 per secondary school pupil.

As a way of helping parents who might be struggling to afford the clothing, churches in Market Drayton have come together to create a bank of second-hand uniforms. The idea behind the scheme is that children in the town can use them “no questions asked, no judgment made”.

The group, Churches Together in Market Drayton, has also appealed for old or unused pieces of uniform, PE kits or shoes that children have grown out of.

Anyone who wants to help out can donate them from Monday to Saturday, at St Mary’s Church in Church Street from 11am to 1pm, or to Bedz 2 Go in Queen Street, from 9am to 5pm.

The group said that the uniforms will be laundered, mended if needed and then made available for collection at the Festival Drayton Centre from 10am to 2pm tomorrow and on on August 22 and August 29. Uniforms will be available on a first come, first served basis. Anyone who wants more information can call 07794 64319.