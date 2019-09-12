Kids queue to enjoy revamped playground at school near Market Drayton

The playground at Hugo Meynell Church of England Primary School had been neglected until parents and teachers teamed up to raise money and transform the outdoor space with help from councillors.

Julie Redfern from the school, which is in Loggerheads near Market Drayton, said the playground regularly has queues of children waiting to use the new games.

Headteacher Bronwen Gleave said: "We had been wanting to rejuvenate our playground and outdoor area as it had been looking really tired and uninspiring for a while, and to create an outdoor environment that promoted fitness in a fun and enjoyable way whilst boosting physical wellbeing.

"Hugo Meynell is very much a community school and, as a result, we were fortunate enough to be supported by various groups to realise our objective. Our proactive PTFA registered us as one of the Co-op’s local causes and set about fundraising for us. We also had a grant from Loggerheads Parish Council as well one from the Staffordshire Local Community Fund.

"We topped up these contributions with money from the school’s sports premium funding and, as a result, we were able to install an outdoor gym, refurbish and replace our trim trail and re-mark the playground with some colourful games, exercise trails and pitch markings.

"It looks amazing and the children were so excited when they came back to school and I know that they will get enjoyment from it for many years come. Thanks to everyone’s support, the yard has never been such a hive of activity."

See the new equipment here: