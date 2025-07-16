Derelict military training camp near Market Drayton up for sale - with plans to build 67 homes

The former Stoke Heath Camp near Market Drayton is currently up for sale - and the agents believe the site could one day be worth £36 million.

While the abandoned military camp is currently in an overgrown and derelict state, pending planning permission means it could soon become a new residential development.

The former Stoke Heath Camp near Market Drayton. Photo: Google

An outline planning application submitted last year proposes building 67 new homes - a mix of bungalows and two- and three-storey houses - on the site.

Under those plans, 54 of the homes would be made available for market sale, while 13 would be available as affordable homes.

The application concluded: "The site comprises previously developed land containing former military buildings, many of which are still standing although in a derelict state.

"The site has also become overgrown with scrub and high security fencing has been installed to prevent unauthorised access. As such, the current condition of the site detracts from rural appearance of the landscape in the area.

"As such the redevelopment of this vacant, previously developed site for residential use is an appropriate form of development that would enhance the local area."

While permission has not yet been granted, a draft Section 106 agreement has been made with Shropshire Council, suggesting approval is imminent.

Planning permission to build 38 homes on the site had been given the go-ahead back in 2019, but that permission has now expired.

Agents Butters John Bee estimate the Gross Development Value of the former military camp to be around £36,000,000.

The site is offered for sale by tender, and offers should be received no later than midday on Wednesday, September 10.

More information is available online at Zoopla, or directly through Butters John Bee Commercial.