Motorcyclist, 62, who died after being 'hit by van' near Shrewsbury is named as inquest is opened

David Young, aged 62, died after a crash between his Honda motorbike and a Ford Transit on the B4397 between Baschurch and Ruyton-XI-Towns last Thursday (July 10).

An inquest into Mr Young’s death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, yesterday (July 14) and was told that an air ambulance helicopter, paramedics in a land ambulance and police were called to the scene where a male had come off his motorbike after being hit by a van turning right.

Despite the “best efforts” of the emergency services, they could not save Mr Young and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.32am.

Mr Young was a single man who was born in Southport, Merseyside, but lived in Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury.

He was identified by police officers using the photographic identification in his wallet.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to October 21.

In the wake of Mr Young's death, West Mercia Police said officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and from drivers who have dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.