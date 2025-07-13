Two former methodist chapels up for sale with Shropshire auction house

Hinstock and Knockin Heath Methodist Chapels are included in 12 lots entered for Halls’ next collective property and land auction at the company’s Shrewsbury headquarters on July 25.

Both characterful chapels carry a guide price of up to £30,000 and Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who organises and conducts the popular, bi-monthly auctions, said they offer great potential to buyers, subject to planning consent.

Knockin Heath Chapel

“I strongly recommend an inspection of both chapels to appreciate their unusual nature, convenient location and the possibilities which they have to offer,” said Mr Gittins.

Hinstock Wesleyan Methodist Chapel is being sold on behalf of Market Drayton Methodist Circuit and is believed to have been built in 1831.

“The chapel retains numerous interesting, original features and has the unusual bonus of having an adjacent garden which could become a major feature of the property,” said Mr Gittins.

Hinstock Methodist Chapel

An entrance porch leads to the chapel, which has three, attractive arched windows, while outside there is a storeroom and a garden comprising patio and lawned areas.

Full planning permission was granted in 2023 for a replacement entrance to include a disabled WC, access ramp access and associated works.

Hinstock is three miles from Newport and within seven miles of Market Drayton, with Telford and Shrewsbury within easy driving distance.

Enjoying an unspoilt rural location, Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel between Shrewsbury and Oswestry has an adjoining meeting room, kitchen detached outbuilding and garden area.

Built in 1831 and enlarged in 1857, this primitive chapel was retains numerous, interesting, original features, including tiered box pews, a timber pulpit with stage, timber panelling and attractive, arched, stained glass windows.

“There is good head height in the chapel, making provision of a second floor possible, subject to planning consent,” added Mr Gittins.

The purchaser will be required to take on the adjacent burial ground on a 999-year lease, be responsible for its upkeep and allow access for burials and people visiting graves.

Knockin Heath is two miles from the village of Knockin and both Oswestry and Shrewsbury are within 10 miles.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602 or email ellesmere@hallsgb.com.