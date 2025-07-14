Watch: Dramatic footage of van on fire on the A41 near Market Drayton
Dramatic footage was captured as a van was “fully destroyed” by fire near Market Drayton yesterday.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the vehicle into the sky during the incident, which happened at Crickmerry, off the A41.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Market Drayton station shared the video on social media and confirmed no-one was hurt in the incident and that the fire was caused by a mechanical defect.
A spokesman said: “At 5.58pm on Sunday, July 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Market Drayton. One fire appliance was mobilised.
"One van fully destroyed by fire, crews used 2 breathing apparatus and 2 hosereel jets to extinguish the fire."