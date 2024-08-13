Road closures planned across the county for resurfacing and repair works

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Repair works in Whitchurch and resurfacing in Bishop's Castle on Church Street, High Street and Market Square will begin this week before Colliery Road in St Martin's will be closed for eight days.

Shropshire Council has revealed that road repairs are to be carried out on Ash Road in Whitchurch to the A41, Bletchley from tomorrow to September 4.

Work will take place in three phases.

Ash Road in Whitchurch repair map

Phase one will see work take place at the Whitchurch Bypass to Ash Magna between August 14 and 20. Phase two will see work take place from Ash Magna to Ightfield between August 21 and 28. And, Phase three will see work take place in Ightfield to Bletchley between August 29 and September 4.

The council says work will take place between 9.30am and 4pm on weekdays only, and the road will be closed during these times.

Elsewhere, Bishop's Castle resurfacing work will take place from Thursday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 21. The council says work will take place between 9.30am and 4pm, and the roads will be closed during these times.

Bishop's Castle resurfacing map

Meanwhile, the Colliery Road works near the English/Welsh border will take place from Thursday, August 22 to Friday, August 30 August.

Work will take place overnight between 6pm and 6am each day, and the road will be closed during these times. The council says that a signed diversion will be put in place, and access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure 'will be maintained when safe to do so'.

The resurfacing map of Colliery Road in St Martin's shared by Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council adds that depending on your vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route. People are being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

The council says access to the works area will be restricted to 'local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, emergency vehicles, and pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians.

All of Shropshire Council's planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on one.network