Firefighters rescue trapped cat in early hours of the morning

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Field Drive, Clive, at 3:17am today (Saturday, April 19).

Fire crews dispatched from Wem and found a cat trapped in the engine bay of a stationary vehicle in the street.

Fire services rescued a cat in the early hours of the morning. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

After the cat was released by the firefighters, the incident concluded at 4:09am.