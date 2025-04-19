Firefighters rescue trapped cat in early hours of the morning
Firefighters rushed to rescue a cat in the early hours of the morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Field Drive, Clive, at 3:17am today (Saturday, April 19).
Fire crews dispatched from Wem and found a cat trapped in the engine bay of a stationary vehicle in the street.
After the cat was released by the firefighters, the incident concluded at 4:09am.