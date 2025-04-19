Shropshire Star
Firefighters rescue trapped cat in early hours of the morning

Firefighters rushed to rescue a cat in the early hours of the morning. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Field Drive, Clive, at 3:17am today (Saturday, April 19). 

Fire crews dispatched from Wem and found a cat trapped in the engine bay of a stationary vehicle in the street. 

Fire services rescued a cat in the early hours of the morning. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

After the cat was released by the firefighters, the incident concluded at 4:09am. 

