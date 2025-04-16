Firefighters rescue man in 60s from 'serious' fire at property in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Malinslee at 12.31am today (Wednesday, April 16).

Fire crews were dispatched from Telford and Tweedale.

At the scene, firefighters rescued a man believed to be in his 60s while wearing breathing apparatus and tackled the blaze with hose reel jets.

The crews administered care until the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service crews. The man was left in the care of ambulance personnel.

An investigation has now been launched to determine the cause of the blaze.

The ambulance service has been approached for further information.