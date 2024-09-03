Police confirm shocking find and arrest after raid on high street shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police said the grow had been found in a property on Broad Street in Welshpool yesterday.

One man has been arrested in relation to the raid, on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

It comes after other cannabis farms were found in the former County Times offices off Broad Street, and the former HSBC bank.

Speaking about the latest raid a spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "One person has been arrested following the discovery of a large-scale cannabis grow in Welshpool.

"Officers executed a warrant at an address on Broad Street on Monday, September 2.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in police custody.

"A police presence remains at the location as the investigation continues."