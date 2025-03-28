Mid Wales drug dealer jailed after his own videos showed him with 'large wraps of cash'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Maximilian Woolrych-Higgins, 20, from Castle Caereinion, was arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs following a warrant at his address on September 20 last year.

Police explained that they had used his phones to uncover the extent of his criminal activity.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Despite only a small quantity or drugs and cash being seized during the warrant, specialist officers conducted extensive enquiries into digital devices and found a number of videos showing Woolrych-Higgins with large wraps of cash, ranging from hundreds to thousands of pounds.

"They also found text messages and pictures suggesting he has been heavily involved in the distribution of drugs across Powys for many months.

"A second warrant was conducted at an address in Llanfechain on January 28, 2025, whereby items worth over £50,000 were seized and will now be part of a proceeds of crime investigation."

Mold Crown Court

Woolrych-Higgins appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Court on January 30, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between November 2023 and January 2025.

Following a guilty verdict at Mold Crown Court on February 27, 2025, he has today been sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

Investigating officer DC Phil Coombes said: “This case shows that we can prosecute those involved in drug supply even without them being caught in possession of the drugs.

“Drug dealing is a blight on our communities and people like Woolrych-Higgins, who seek to profit from spreading misery, will always be on our radars.

“Thanks to the relentless work of our officers, this source of class A and B drugs has now been stopped, and we hope this sends a message to other drug dealers that we will take action and we’ll stop them too.”