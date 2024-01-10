Raid on former newspaper office uncovers cannabis farm

Dyfed Powys Police said they had raided the former County Times office off Broad Street in Welshpool earlier this week.

The office building is down an alley off Broad Street but has been empty for a number of years.

A spokesman for the police said that one man had been arrested in connection with the raid.

He said: "Dyfed-Powys Police proactive drugs team executed a warrant at a property on Broad Street, Welshpool on Tuesday, January 9.

"A large amount of cannabis plants were located at the address.

"A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.”