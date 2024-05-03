Conservative John Campion re-elected as West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner

The Conservative candidate, who has occupied the position since 2016, has been returned to the role after votes were cast across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire yesterday, and counted today.

John Campion at the election count in Telford on Friday. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

He won 73,395 votes. The closest challenger, Labour's Richard Overton, won 63,082.

The role of the police and crime commissioner was introduced back in 2012 and has been intended as a voice of the people to hold the police to account.

The commissioners are responsible for the totality of policing – and levy part of a council tax bill to pay for policing.

