Troll who tormented hit-and-run victim's family to face justice after judge rejects 'hacking' claim

David Brown, aged 61, admitted sending "distressing" messages to the mother and stepfather of Dylan Price in October 2022, a matter of weeks after the young man was killed just before his 18th birthday on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle.

However, after being named and shamed in the Shropshire Star, Brown claimed he had been "hacked" and the wheels were set in motion for an application to vacate his guilty pleas to two counts of sending false information, contrary to the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Dylan Price died the day before his 18th birthday

After obtaining taxpayer-funded legal aid, Brown reeled off a series of spurious claims which he had zero evidence to back up at his appeal hearing at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

Judge Patrick Thompson rejected his appeal, so Brown will finally face the music for his crimes and their "devastating" impact on Dylan's family.

Almost a year and a half ago, members of Dylan's family including his sister Izzy were in the public gallery when Telford Magistrates Court heard how Brown engaged in the trolling because he was "p***ed off" at seeing "Dylan, Dylan, Dylan all over Facebook". There had been a number of appeals to try and find the culprit in the aftermath of the young rugby player's death. The killer is still at large.