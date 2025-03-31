New sponsorship deal announced for series of running events in Shropshire and Mid-Wales

Adrenaline Sporting Events has unveiled Shropshire law firm Aaron & Partners as its new sponsor for nine running events in 2025.

Adrenaline Sporting Events organises races across North Wales and Shropshire, including the Oswestry and Welshpool 10k races, and the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon. The company says thousands of competitors will take part in their runs across the region this year.

As part of the deal Aaron & Partners, which has offices in Cheshire, Shrewsbury, Wirral and Greater Manchester, will have designated branding at the start and end of the races, as well as on participant’s individual race numbers.

“For us it’s fantastic to be able to partner with community-based organisations, such as Adrenaline, to help get people moving.” said Helen Johnson, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Aaron & Partners.

“It’s great to be able to put the Aaron and Partners name behind these types of events and we have a proud history of supporting a whole range of activities in our local communities.

“There are so many benefits to exercise, both physically and mentally, and we’ve got lots of keen runners in the firm, who I know are really looking forward to taking part.”

Alan Lewis, founder of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said it’s not about being the fastest or the fittest, with the company’s events set to offer a boost to local economies too.

“We also know how important these types of events can be for the local hospitality sector, especially as most of the people running will have family and friends who come along to watch and will spend money in local shops and restaurants," he said.



“Without partners supporting our events, I’ll be honest, they probably wouldn’t happen. The events cost a lot of money to organise, so the support from our partners allows our events to thrive and flourish."