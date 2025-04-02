Cafe between Shrewsbury and Welshpool could be converted into flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Mr G Singh has submitted plans for the change to happen at Halfway House Stores, on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

The café is situated on the first floor of the property, with a post office and village shop on the ground floor.

Halfway House Stores is for sale. Picture: Halls Commercial

The business is currently for sale at a price of £35,000, with the lease being £10,000 per year. Halls Commercial, who are looking after the sale, say it has been run by the current occupier since 2017.

“The business has a good client base and has a great reputation in the local area,” it said.

“All fixtures and fittings are included in the sale price (fixtures and fittings list available on request from the agent).”

Viewing is available by contacting James Evans on 07792 222028 or Harriet Shakeshaft on 07538 912096. Meanwhile, anyone who wants to comment about the planning application can do so by searching for reference 25/00974/FUL on Shropshire Council’s planning portal.