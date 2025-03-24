'Stubborn and short sighted' - Bid to challenge council's recycling centre booking system in Mid Wales fails

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Independents group have been told by Powys County Council chairman Conservative Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson that on the advice of Cliver Pinney the council’s head of legal services and monitoring officer, an extraordinary meeting to discuss the recycling centres and present a petition to abolish the changes would be “unconstitutional.”

Powys Independents' joint leaders Councillors Beverley Baynham and Ange Williams have spoken about the dismissal of their call.

Cllr Baynham said: “I along with many colleagues and members of the public have huge concerns regarding the new system at recycling centres, especially the introduction of charges for recycling.

“The Independent group submitted an urgent motion to discuss the concerns at the last full council meeting, but it was rejected.

“Therefore, left with no other course of action to get the matter discussed, a request for an extraordinary meeting was submitted.

“This has also been refused.

Potters/Powys Council Recycling Centre in Newtown. Picture: Penny Mayes

“It is apparent we have been blocked at every opportunity, and we have nowhere else to go.

“Not all decisions are the right ones and sadly the portfolio holder is choosing to ignore the overwhelming public response.”

Cllr Ange Williams said: “I feel it is short-sighted that the powers that be feel that the needs of the people must not be listened to.

“Over 4,000 people have taken the time to fill in the petition on our recycling centres all over the county.

“We are always told the cabinet takes into account public feelings, want lots of consultation and that when evidence is given, is it listened to.

“I am very disappointed in the short sightedness and stubbornness of those in charge.”

The booking system is set to go live tomorrow, Tuesday, March 25 with the introduction of waste charges at Powys’ recycling centres coming into force from April 1.

While the decision to bring this in was agreed at the budget setting meeting in February 2024 – concerns about its implications on residents have only been raised during the last couple of months.

In January it was revealed that Northern Ireland based Bryson Recycling had been awarded the contract to run all recycling centres in Powys except Welshpool’s, which will continue to be run by Potter’s recycling.

Liberal Democrats have defended the booking system and charges.

Cabinet member for highways, transport and recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton pointed to the success of a similar scheme that Bryson Recycling have with Conwy Council in North Wales.

Cllr Charlton said: “We appreciate that charges are never welcome, but they will ensure we can accept small quantities of DIY waste from home improvements projects and continue to afford to keep all five Household Recycling Centres open five-days a week.

“The charges have not been introduced to make a profit and have been kept as low as possible.”

Council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt has also said that the council needs to remember “the silent majority” and not to “overreact to things.”

Budget papers from last year show the move would save or generate £400,000 for the council over a two year period.

Powys Independents and the council’s anti-poverty champion Cllr Joy Jones set up and online petition – Abolish Powys Tip Booking System and Additional Charges – which has now been signed by 4,544 people.

The council has been asked to explain their rejection of the motion.