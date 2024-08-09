'Avoid the area' warning from police as emergency services deal with incident
Police have urged the public to avoid a road while the emergency services respond to an incident.
By David Banner
Published
Dyfed Powys Police said that the emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the B4381 on the outskirts of Welshpool.
The force posted on social media shortly before 6pm asking residents to avoid the area – and seek alternative routes.
It said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the B4381 between Lower Leighton Farm & Welshpool Industrial Estate.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."