Welshpool turns blue for World Parkinson’s Day 2025 and more than £300 raised to support locals living with Parkinson's

Each year, the awareness day celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shows support for people living with the condition. Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK and around 8,300 in Wales.

To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK Cymru encouraged everyone to show their support, from lighting up buildings in blue to hosting blue bake sales to wearing blue for a day. However people chose to get involved, they helped to raise awareness of Parkinson’s, one blue hue at a time.

As well as landmarks lighting up in blue, celebrations organised by Parkinson’s UK Cymru branches, groups and volunteers took place across Wales. Alongside the charity's helpline and website, these regular in-person, support activities offer a local lifeline to people at every stage of their Parkinson’s journey, twelve months of the year.

Ana Palazon, Wales Director at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “We’re delighted that the people of Welshpool and the local area got behind World Parkinson’s Day this year and helping us to spread awareness. However you marked World Parkinson’s Day this April, together we all can be there for every Parkinson's journey.

"There are more than 30 Parkinson's UK Cymru local groups across Wales to provide support in the community. We also offer support through our adviser service, influence decision makers and support and run fundraising events. We’ll continue our work to ensure people can continue to live well with Parkinson’s in Welshpool, the rest of Powys and in all parts of Wales.”

Gwyneth Evans, lead volunteer for the Parkinson's UK Cymru Montgomery Support Group added: "Our main aim was to promote the Local Support Group to let people know what we offer in Montgomeryshire and reach all those living with Parkinson's. We raised £333.78. We also arranged to have Welshpool Town Hall lit up blue again this year to celebrate World Parkinson’s Day. Some of us went down to see the lights switched on at 8pm. A pleasant end to a very successful day!"

To find out more about Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK Cymru, head to the Parkinson’s UK website: parkinsons.org.uk