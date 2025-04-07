Man suffers 'potentially serious injuries' in crash with telegraph pole in Chirbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Chirbury, with the emergency services alerted at around 1.53am, on Saturday, April 5.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, with police and the ambulance service also attending.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has now confirmed it took one man to hospital following the incident.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a telegraph pole on the A490 in Chirbury at 1.49am on Saturday morning, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."