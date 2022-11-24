Water company planning work to solve town's pipe burst problems

The work is due to take place in Montgomery next year

Hafren Dyfrdwy said that the work would take place in Montgomery – on Pool Road, Princes Street, and Bishop's Castle Street – during April next year.

In a letter to residents, Catherine Webb, the company’s Community Communications Officer, has apologised for the distress and inconvenience caused by multiple water main bursts in recent years.

The bursts have led to a number of road closures, cuts in the water supply, and restoration work.

She said: "The likelihood of more problems occurring increases as the years pass, so we’re going to be replacing the old pipes along these roads, in Montgomery with some brand-new ones.

"This means that there’ll be some short-term inconvenience – but the advantage of having this work take place will be worth it and secure the network for the future."