Community award winners celebrated

These awards, who are nominated by the public, recognise individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to our community through their dedication, leadership, and service. This year’s winners have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of others, and we are honoured to celebrate their achievements.

His Worship the Mayor of Welshpool, Cllr Phil Owen, with members from the Community Transport Scheme. Photo: Welshpool Town Council

Ann Watt & Sonia Wyatt – Meals on Wheels volunteers for over 60 years delivering meals to the community in all weathers.

Dr Tony Harvey and Dr Revd Roger Brown - for their longstanding service to the Town of Welshpool.

Welshpool Postbox Topper Creators (Anonymous) - for cheering up many people in the community with their wonderful and colourful creations.

Community Transport Scheme - during 2024-2025, the dedicated volunteers have given 1,220 hours of their own time, completing 453 journeys that covered 16,042 miles. The drivers are incredibly kind, compassionate, attentive and always prioritise the safety and comfort of their passengers.

Highly Commended Certificate - Ponthafren Powis Castle Garden Group - made up of five volunteers who manage a garden space, hidden away in the grounds of Powis castle. The group meet weekly and work hard to look after the garden, grow food an support each other.

Dr Revd Roger Brown with Cllr Phil Owen, Cllr Revd William Rowell and Dr Tony Harvey. Photo: Welshpool Town Council

The winners accepted their awards from His Worship the Mayor of Welshpool, Cllr Phil Owen and Deputy Mayor of Welshpool, Cllr Bill Rowell at a special ceremony at Welshpool Town Hall yesterday (20 July).

Mayor of Welshpool, Cllr Phil Owen said: “The Welshpool Community Awards highlight the incredible generosity, creativity, and resilience that make our town so special.”

“Each of this year’s recipients has made a lasting difference to the lives of others, often quietly and without expectation of recognition."

“On behalf of the Town, I offer our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to them all.”