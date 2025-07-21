Welshpool and District u3a celebrates its first 20 years

Our u3a has grown steadily in numbers over the years offering our members a wide range of activities. Despite the Covid shutdown we are once again increasing our membership and range of interest groups.

Today these are many and various. Some 15 groups meet regularly to enjoy discussing books and films, explore local history, join walks, strolls and excursions, gardening etc.

Meetings are held at the Cowshacc, Welshpool on the first Wednesday of each month, starting around 10:00am, where members can chat over a cup of tea or coffee before hearing a talk. These have covered a wide range of subjects ranging from bee keeping, butterflies of our area, photos of old Welshpool, to ex Fire Brigade members undertaking mercy missions to orphanages in Romania. Our members contributed many small items including toys for the orphans.

Past chairs cutting the 20th anniversary cake. Photo: Welshpool and District u3a

The Welshpool and District u3a has helped members deal with the loneliness that can follow giving up work, losing a partner, or moving to a new area. It has also helped keeping minds active, making new friends and developing new interests.

Details of the current activities and how to join the u3a can be found on the u3a's website at welshpoolanddistrictu3a.org.uk, or by turning up at the Wednesday morning monthly meeting around 10am.

The Welshpool and District u3a is part of the national u3a charitable organisation.