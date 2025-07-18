Four men plead guilty over 'serious violence' outside Welshpool pub

The men were charged earlier this week after an incident outside The Angel pub, on Berriew Street in Welshpool.

The incident, which police said involved "serious violence", took place in the early hours of Sunday (July 13).

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "At approximately 3.10am on Sunday, July 13, Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a significant disorder outside the Angel public house, Berriew Street, Welshpool town centre.

"Serious violence was witnessed, and officers swiftly attended the scene.

"Expeditious enquiries led officers to arrest four individuals."

Four Welshpool men were charged over the incident: 21-year-old Troy Manuel, 21-year-old Ryan Jones, 18-year-old Kayden Manuel, and 19-year-old Jack Dixon.

They all appeared at Mold Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, July 17).

Dyfed-Powys Police said Troy and Kayden Manuel pleaded guilty to affray.

Jack Dixon pleaded guilty to affray, as well as possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Ryan Jones admitted affray.

All will be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on August 7.

Dixon, Manuel, and Manuel were remanded, while Jones was granted conditional bail.

'This had a significant impact on the community'

Speaking following the court hearing, Chief Inspector Matthew Price said: “This successful outcome is the result of the proactivity and dedication of the Powys Priority Policing Team who worked very long hours to secure these charges.

"The incident had a significant impact on the community and therefore the team were determined to detain the suspects swiftly.

"They were also supported by a number of other departments and officers in this endeavour.

“I would like to thank the community for their assistance and co-operation in relation to this matter, and if anyone has any concerns, please contact us.”



Anyone who witnessed the disorder, or anyone with information, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference 060 of July 13.