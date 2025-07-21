Police want to identify this man after 3am 'assault' outside Welshpool kebab shop
Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an alleged assault outside a pizza and kebab shop in Welshpool.
By Megan Jones
Police investigating an allegation of assault have released a picture of a man they hope can help them with enquiries.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident happened at around 3.15am on Sunday, June 29, outside Baba Ali Pizza and Kebab on Broad Street in Welshpool.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the person in the picture as they may have information which could help with the investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference: 25*546519