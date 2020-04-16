Water company keeps hospital running despite burst pipe

Teams from Hafren Dyfrdwy were on hand at Montgomery County Infirmary, also known as Newtown Hospital, with a tanker of water to keep the hospital open while a burst pipe was fixed.

The burst pipe, which happened yesterday threatened to cut off the water supply to the hospital.

Stuart Leach, network operations lead, from Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: “We were called out to a burst pipe which was threatening the water supplies for Montgomery County Infirmary.

"The last thing we wanted was the hospital to struggle to treat patients due to not having any water, so we sent our tankers to the rescue. The tankers injected water directly into the water pipes at the hospital and kept the water on.

“Some of our teams are getting a bit of stick at the moment for being out and about, but we want to reassure everyone that we’re only doing the jobs that are absolutely necessary to keep water supplies on, taps flowing and toilets flushing.”