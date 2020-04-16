Coronavirus: Live updates as top scientist says masks 'could be one of our most important tools' in stopping Covid-19 spread

We're bringing you the latest as a prominent scientist has taken Health Minister Matt Hancock to task for casting doubt on the effectiveness of face masks to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Jeremy Howard, who recently led a review into masks, says they are a very important tool in the fight against Covid-19 - telling ITV’s Peston programme “it actually looks a lot like this could be one of our most important tools".

Mr Howard cited World Health Organisation assistant director-general David Heymann’s comment that masks were equally or more effective in combating the spread of Covid-19 than social distancing, and said the situation in Taiwan provided further proof.

Got a story you think we should be covering? Contact us at webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk, via our Facebook page or on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a 99-year-old veteran who is walking 100 lengths of his garden to raise cash for the NHS has been hailed as an “inspiration”, with donations surging past £12 million. Captain Tom Moore, who lives with his family in Bedfordshire, is due to complete the last of the 25-metre laps on Thursday.

His achievements – which started at a modest target of £1,000 last week, ahead of his 100th birthday on April 30 – were singled out by Matt Hancock during the Wednesday evening press conference at Downing Street.

As well as the serious news, we'll be sharing the best of your stories, photos and videos - so please get in touch and let us know how you're spending life under lockdown.

See the latest updates here: