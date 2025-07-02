One person airlifted to hospital after crash involving Audi and motorbike in Mid Wales

The crash between the white Audi TT and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle happened in Caersws, near Newtown, at about 5.05pm on Monday (June 30).

Three people were taken to hospital. One person was taken via air ambulance, one person was conveyed by land ambulance and the third made their own way to hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses after a crash in Powys.

The affected road was shut shortly after the incident as emergency services carried out their work, and reopened by 7.35pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police has now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the crash happen, or may have been travelling in the area at the time and has dash cam footage, is asked to contact the police via the force's official website, calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk and quoting reference 315 of June 30.