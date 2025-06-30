The quad bikes were two red Hondas and were stolen from Talybont-on-Usk in the early hours of Sunday, 29 June.

A spokesperson for the police has said: “If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning, get in touch as soon as possible.”

If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch with the police online at https://orlo.uk/q2LYQ or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or direct message Dyfed-Powys Police on social media or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.