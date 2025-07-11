Mid Wales politicians expected in court today over cheating at gambling charges

Former Montgomeryshire Conservative MP Craig Williams and current Montgomeryshire Senedd Member Russell George are scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court this morning (Friday, July 11).

The case relates to allegations over betting on the date of last year's general election.

Williams, of Llanfair Caereinion, faces a charge of cheating at gambling and three counts of enabling or assisting others to cheat.

The former MP, who lost his seat at the last election, served as parliamentary private secretary to Rishi Sunak during his time as prime minister.

Among the 15 people charged and due to appear at court today are Williams's fellow Montgomeryshire politician, Russell George, who is the Welsh Parliament member for Montgomeryshire.

George was elected as a Conservative member but was suspended from the party while the courts process takes place. He has since confirmed he does not intend to seek re-election next year.

At a magistrates court hearing last month twelve of the defendants indicated not guilty pleas.

Simon Chatfield, 51, from Farnham, Surrey; Russell George, 50; Amy Hind, 34, of Loughton, Essex; Anthony Hind, 36, of Loughton, Essex; Thomas James, 38; Charlotte Lang, 36; Anthony Lee, 47; Laura Saunders, 37; Iain Makepeace, 47, from Newcastle Upon Tyne; Nick Mason, 51; Paul Place, 53, from Hammersmith, west London; and James Ward, 40, of Leeds, all indicated they would deny the charges.

Former MP Williams, along with Jacob Willmer, 39, from Richmond, West London, and former police officer Jeremy Hunt, 55, of Horne in Surrey, gave no indication of plea.