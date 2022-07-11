Plans for a nano brewery on the Powys/Shropshire

Councillor Lucy Roberts

Rhys Jones of Green Lizard Brew Company has applied for a licence so that a “nano brewery” and tap room can operate out of The Barn, at Coedway Business Park.

He wants to be able to sell alcohol from 12pm to 11pm and be allowed to conduct 24-hour online sales.

But a number of objections have been lodged with Powys against the proposal for fear it will cause antisocial behaviour problems in the village of Coedway, which is on the B4393 road between Llandrinio and Alberbury in Shropshire.

In a letter to Powys council several of the objectors have said the development has been described to them as similar to an “off licence” shop but believe it will expand to become a bigger operation akin to a pub.

They point out that there is already a pub in Coedway, and alcohol is also sold at a nearby caravan park.

Bausley with Criggion community council has discussed the application and says that the issues of concern extend to more than just licensing.

They question whether a change of use planning applicatin also neededs to be agreed before the nano-brewery can open.

Council clerk, Steve Eccleshall said that councillors wanted the application “withdrawn or refused” and for the applicants to meet villagers before a new proposal is submitted to Powys.

Powys county councillor for Llandrinio, which includes Coedway, Lucy Roberts said: “The site currently has very limited car parking and the entrance off the main highway is unsafe for an increased volume of traffic going from the site.

“Traffic passes the entrance at speed. The brewery and tap room will be housed in a corrugated iron barn which adjoins neighbours’ gardens.

“Noise is likely to be an issue for these and other neighbours, particularly given the seven day a week 12 midday to 11pm opening hours.

“I would like to see this application rejected and a fresh one made which has more detail so that its impact on the local community can be properly assessed.”