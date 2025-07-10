Minister to meet with Shropshire MP over campaign to improve notorious danger A483 junction

The developments come after North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan pressed Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander for discussions on the Llynclys Crossroads.

The notorious junction, on the A483 between Oswestry and Llanymynech, has been an issue for a number of years, with repeated calls for the addition of fresh safety measures.

Recent incidents include a five-car crash and smashes where vehicles have hit the nearby White Lion pub.

Mrs Morgan has been campaigning for an upgrade at the crossroads since her election and has been working with National Highways as the agency develops fresh plans to improve safety.

The Llynclys Crossroads near Oswestry

Earlier this year monitoring cameras were installed along the A483 as National Highways investigated the site.

Options at Llynclys include potential changes to the design of the junction, as well as the nearby road layout and speed limit.

Now North Shropshire's MP is pushing for the scheme to be included in the Government’s next stage of road improvements which are due to be announced in the coming months.

The Llynclys Crossroads near Oswestry

Mrs Morgan highlighted the danger the junction posed during a question to the Transport Secretary in the House of Commons on Tuesday (July 8).

Speaking in the House of Commons she said: "The A483 that runs between Welshpool and Oswestry is a key economic artery for the Marches region.

“But like the rest of North Shropshire's transport infrastructure it has been seriously neglected over many years.

“That's left the crossroads at Llynclys in my constituency as one of the West Midlands's worst accident black spots.

“Highways England has got a great plan to redesign that crossroad and make it safer for all concerned.

“I wonder if the Secretary of State would meet with me to see how we can progress that critical improvement on that road.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander replied: “I would be very happy to ask my honourable friend, the Roads Minister, to take that meeting as I suspect she will be closer to some of the detail of the work that National Highways is doing.”