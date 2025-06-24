100km Ultra Challenge for Air Ambulance Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Carla’s mission is deeply personal. In 2005, she was airlifted from a field in Llanymynech by an Air Ambulance crew after a serious accident. Now, as she marks the 20th anniversary of that dramatic rescue — and two years on from a separate brain injury — she is determined to give back to the service that once rescued her.

100km charity challenge run

“The Air Ambulance receives no Government funding,” says Carla. “They were there when I needed them, and I want to do my part to make sure they’re there for others. This challenge is about pushing my own limits to support an incredible cause.”

Carla is raising funds for the County Air Ambulance HELP Appeal, which plays a vital role in supporting emergency medical infrastructure across the UK. Every donation contributes directly to the construction and maintenance of hospital helipads and air bases that save lives every day. Her goal is ambitious: to complete the 100km (62-mile) endurance event along the rugged South Wales coastline — further than she’s ever run before.

TG Group is incredibly proud of Carla’s determination and courage, and the team is rallying behind her fundraising efforts.

To support Carla’s challenge and donate to the HELP Appeal, visit: justgiving.com/page/carla-jackson-8