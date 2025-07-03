The scheme proposed by applicant JB WIlliams would see four chicken sheds extended by around 20 metres at Ty Issa in Llanyblodwel, around five miles southwest of Oswestry.

The existing poultry farm has a permit for up to 170,000 birds at the site but, if approved, the extensions would not see any more birds brought in.

Instead, the density of the existing sheds would be reduced to allow more room for birds to roam - in response to major supermarkets raising their welfare standards, the applicant says.