'A warm and welcoming school with a strong community feel' - Welsh border primary school 'delighted' after glowing inspection report

Arddleen C.P. School near Llanymynech has been commended by Estyn inspectors after a recent inspection.

During the visit in June, the Welsh education watchdog found the primary to be a "warm and welcoming school with a strong community feel".

The report, published this week, said the school had a "calm and nurturing environment" and praised the pupils for being well behaved in lessons and around the school.

The school's national pride was also highlighted by inspectors, who said Welsh heritage, culture, and language were "celebrated and embraced at every opportunity".