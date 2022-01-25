Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Virtual meeting to talk to Welsh Assembly member

By Sue AustinLlangollenPublished:

The Welsh Assembly member for Clwyd South, Ken Skates, will hold a virtual surgery on Friday (28), from 9.30-11.30am.

Ken Skates at Dinas Bran School
Ken Skates at Dinas Bran School

Mr Skates' area includes Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley as well as parts of the North Shropshire border including Overton, Penley, Hamner and Bronington.

"Appointments can be over the phone or via Zoom, and can be booked by contacting my office." Mr Skates said.

" The easiest way is to email ken.skates@senedd.wales. Please note this surgery is only for people who live in Clwyd South."

The member of the Senedd recently signed up to part in a project which aims to increase engagement between young people and their representatives through digital platforms.

"The Digital Dialogue Wales programme is a great way to engage young people in politics. As a regular visitor to local schools I look forward to further opportunities to hear from students in Clwyd South and to ensure I am representing them effectively."

Llangollen
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Chirk
Oswestry
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News