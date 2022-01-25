Virtual meeting to talk to Welsh Assembly member

Ken Skates at Dinas Bran School

Mr Skates' area includes Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley as well as parts of the North Shropshire border including Overton, Penley, Hamner and Bronington.

"Appointments can be over the phone or via Zoom, and can be booked by contacting my office." Mr Skates said.

" The easiest way is to email ken.skates@senedd.wales. Please note this surgery is only for people who live in Clwyd South."

The member of the Senedd recently signed up to part in a project which aims to increase engagement between young people and their representatives through digital platforms.