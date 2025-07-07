Llangollen International Eisteddfod Publishes 2025 field map

With a bustling Pavilion at its heart and surrounded by outdoor stages, workshops, food stalls, and family zones, the 2025 layout confirms what everybody knows – daytime at Llangollen Eisteddfod is set to be a joyful explosion of creativity and community.

Programmes are available from the Llangollen Tourist Information office and from the Eisteddfod from Tuesday helping visitors make the most of the incredible events packed into every day.

The Llangollen Eisteddfod field will be a sea of colour. Photo: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

This year’s festival promises the most inclusive and family-friendly programme ever, with over 4,000 performers from around the globe, 50+ UK groups, and a spectacular mix of daytime events across the field, town centre, and surrounding venues. From 9am daily, visitors will be treated to a whirlwind of concerts, workshops, parades, and pop-up performances.

Key areas featured on the newly published map include:

Three Outdoor Stages – including the Globe Stage and Amphitheatre

Kids Zone – offering crafts, circus skills, music and storytelling

Food & Drink Stalls – delicious options from around the world

Craft Stalls & Workshops – get hands-on with cultural experiences

Sensory Den & Inclusive Play – a space for relaxation and sensory fun

Competitor & Rehearsal Zones – where performers from every continent prepare to take the stage

Pavilion Performances – home to headline concerts and competitions

From Chinese and Manx dance workshops, to the Parade of Nations, and a Family Fun Day with Andy Day & The Odd Socks, the 2025 daytime programme celebrates global harmony through the universal language of the arts.

For a full programme of daytime highlights, including “Community Roots and Rhythms Wales”, a curated afternoon by BBC Radio Cymru’s Rhys Mwyn, and guest appearances by international stars and Welsh-language trailblazers, visit: international-eisteddfod.co.uk/event_picker/on-the-field/