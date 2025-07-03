Daytime at the Llangollen Eisteddfod set to be a celebration of culture, colour and fun

The festival is promising its most family-friendly and inclusive festival ever with over 4,000 performers from around the world and more than 50 groups from across the UK. This year’s daytime programme is bigger, bolder and more joyful than ever before. From early morning until early evening, the Eisteddfod field, town centre and surrounding venues will come alive with a whirlwind of outdoor performances, workshops, the Parade of Nations, family fun and cultural encounters.

The festival has revealed a dazzling array of daytime activities, including performances on two vibrant outdoor stages and the Eisteddfod Amphitheatre, hands-on workshops, craft stalls, a delicious range of food and drink, and much more. Every day promises a kaleidoscope of entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Families can make the most of the all-week Kids Zone in the Amphitheatre, packed with crafts, circus skills, music, games and storytelling. The Sensory Den provides a calm and welcoming environment for relaxation and inclusive play, while WILD CHILD brings messy, sensory fun for the weekend crowd.

The Llangollen Eisteddfod field will be a mass of colour. Picture: Phil Robinson

The town of Llangollen joins the celebration, with daily recitals at 1pm at St Collen’s Church, performances in Centenary Square, preliminary competitions at the Town Hall, and the spectacular Parade of Nations – where thousands of international competitors fill the streets with colour and song.

Daytime highlights include “Community Roots and Rhythms, Wales”, a moving showcase of six multicultural groups from across Wales telling their stories through music, dance and poetry; “The Gathering”, where UK and international performers share a stage in an exuberant exchange of traditions; and an afternoon curated by BBC Radio Cymru’s Rhys Mwyn featuring trailblazing Welsh-language artists Pedair, Mared and Buddug.

Visitors can also take part in Chinese, Bulgarian and Manx and many more dance workshops, and enjoy a special showcase of winners from the 2025 Urdd Eisteddfod. The week culminates on Sunday 13 July with a Family Fun Day starring children's TV favourite Andy Day and his band The Odd Socks, presented in partnership with Music for Youth.

John Gambles, Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: "Our Eisteddfod spirit isn’t just confined to the Pavilion or the Eisteddfod field – it fills the whole town. From pop-up performances in Centenary Square, recitals in St Collen’s Church, to the buzz of preliminary competitions in the Town Hall, there’s something happening around every corner. Llangollen truly comes alive during Eisteddfod week, and we encourage everyone to explore, enjoy and be part of the magic across our town."

St Collens Church, Llangollen will be hosting daily recitals.

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Eisteddfod, added: "This year’s Eisteddfod offers something truly special – from breathtaking evening concerts featuring global stars like Sir Karl Jenkins, Sir Bryn Terfel, KT Tunstall and Il Divo, to a vibrant daytime programme packed with music, dance, workshops and family-friendly activities. The atmosphere on the field throughout the day is electric, with performers from around the world sharing their culture and talent across our outdoor stages. Whether you come for the world-class concerts or to soak up the unique daytime experience, there’s something magical here for everyone."

Gates to the Llangollen Pavilion open daily at 9am. There are dozens more events across the daytime and for an in depth guide to the biggest party in years - see international-eisteddfod.co.uk/event_picker/on-the-field/

Daytime Highlights – Day by Day

Wednesday 9 July

12–4pm: Community Rhythms and Roots Wales presents six Wales-based multicultural groups, celebrating peace and creativity, supported by the Arts Council of Wales.

4.30–5.30pm: The Parade of Nations – a sea of colour as over 4,000 competitors march through the town. Follow the samba band to the Eisteddfod grounds for entry for just £1, with The Gathering performance featuring UK and international performers blending music and dance.

Thursday 10 July

Workshops in Salsa, Irish dance, poetry (with WCIA), and sustainable garland-making. Performances from Huw Aye Rebals and Sonya Smith, and from 4pm, BBC Radio Cymru’s Rhys Mwyn curates an afternoon of cutting-edge Welsh language music featuring Pedair, Mared, and Buddug.

Friday 11 July

A diverse musical offering with Abraham Derby, Yasmine Latkowski, Tim Eastwood (Wales Border Bagpiper), Evrah Rose, Carlos Grassot and MSWOG. Highlights include a showcase from Urdd Eisteddfod winners and dance workshops in Chinese, Bulgarian and Manx folk traditions.

Saturday 12 July

Catch live sets from Onika, Autone, Magic Mirrors Band and Daf Jones. Author Samantha Maxwell discusses her latest book, with more poetry from Evrah Rose, and traditional dance workshops. WILD CHILD activities continue throughout the day.

Sunday 13 July – Family Fun Day

A relaxed day for families, with outdoor entertainment and a special lunchtime concert in the Pavilion with children’s TV presenter Andy Day and his band The Odd Socks, in partnership with Music for Youth.