Shropshire Star
Close

Ultimate showman delights Llangollen crowds

Troublemaker Olly Murs proved he’s still the ultimate showman as he headlined TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion.

By contributor Sue Austin
Published
Last updated

The chart-topping pop star brought his 15 Years of Hits UK tour to North Wales, much to the delight of a packed crowd who turned out to experience a night with one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved stars.

Olly Murrs at the Llangollen Pavilion
Olly Murrs at the Llangollen Pavilion. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

Kicking off the night with crowd-pleasing Troublemaker, Olly delivered a hit-filled 90-minute set which included debut number one single Please Don’t Let Me GoArmy of Two,Up, Marry Me, Dear Darlin’, Heart Skips a Beat, Wrapped Up, and his brand new single Save Me. He closed the night on a high with the number one smash hit Dance With Me Tonight.

Joining Olly as a very special guest was multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar, while rising boyband Absnt Mind opened the show.

The stage
The stage. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

 

Olly Murrs
Olly Murrs. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR
Fans at Olly Murrs
Fans at Olly Murrs. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

Similar stories

Most popular