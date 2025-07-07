Ultimate showman delights Llangollen crowds

The chart-topping pop star brought his 15 Years of Hits UK tour to North Wales, much to the delight of a packed crowd who turned out to experience a night with one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved stars.

Olly Murrs at the Llangollen Pavilion. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

Kicking off the night with crowd-pleasing Troublemaker, Olly delivered a hit-filled 90-minute set which included debut number one single Please Don’t Let Me Go, Army of Two,Up, Marry Me, Dear Darlin’, Heart Skips a Beat, Wrapped Up, and his brand new single Save Me. He closed the night on a high with the number one smash hit Dance With Me Tonight.

Joining Olly as a very special guest was multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar, while rising boyband Absnt Mind opened the show.

The stage. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

Olly Murrs. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR