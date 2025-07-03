Llangollen Railway steams into classic transport weekend

Vehicles taking part are expected from cross 10 decades providing something for people of all ages to see and enjoy.

Entry at the rally is free to event ticket holders or £5 per person (under 18’s free), with free parking available nearby in Glyndyfrdwy and the event signposted off the A5.

The rally will also be served by an intensive timetable of steam, diesel and railcar trains, centred around the idyllic village station.

Visitors can argue over the finer points of their favourite vehicles over tea, coffee or cake at Glyndyfrdwy Station tearoom or enjoy a pint or two in Porter’s Bar, with its new terrace overlooking the platform.

An aerial view of last year's Classic Transport Weekend. Credit: Llangollen Railway

There is also a small public playground and picnic field next to the station for families to enjoy. A free vintage bus service operates approximately every half hour between Corwen and Glyndyfrdwy between 10am and 5pm on both days.

The event has been organised for several years by LR Volunteers Tim Hines and George Walker, who are both under 30 years old.

Tim said: "George and I love making this event happen. We put a lot of hours in, but it’s more than worth it to see so many vehicles and their owners having a great time, along with our visitors.

"As well as volunteering at the railway, George and I are also both owners of vintage buses, which we’ve restored and take to shows.

"We have over 300 vehicles booked to attend the rally at Glyndyfrdwy station across the weekend and have to use three of our neighbouring farmer’s fields to fit them all in and provide a car park.

"Our neighbour has always been extremely supportive of the event – especially the vintage tractor display! We are really looking forward to putting on our biggest event yet in a special year, which celebrates both the Llangollen Railway’s 50th anniversary of preservation and the 200th year of passenger carrying railways."

Husband-and-wife stationmaster team at Glyndyfrdwy Paul and Wendy Bailey said: "A small team of dedicated volunteers have looked after Glyndyfrdwy Station for many years. We love Classic Transport Weekend as it transforms the place from a quiet village station into a bustling centre of operations.

"Our tearoom, Porters station bar, small museum and new seating area overlooking the platform will be open all weekend to refresh both exhibitors and visitors. It’s a great opportunity to see our beautifully restored country station at its busiest, with a wonderful parade of classic cars, motorbikes and buses all making their away across the traditional, gated level crossing between the station and signal box.

"There’s also a lovely public picnic field and playground right next to the station where you can watch the cars, trains and wildlife.

"You can also see the remains of the old loading wharf, where slates produced at the Deeside Slab and Moelfferna quarries up in the Berwyn mountains above the village were brought down on a narrow gauge railway and trans-shipped into standard gauge wagons for onward transport around the world."

At Llangollen, visitors can also purchase a guided tour of the railway’s Motive Power Depot or try their hand at driving popular Yorkshire Engine Co shunting locomotive “Pilkington” for £15 a time on a short stretch of track in Llangollen Yard, under the full supervision of a qualified driver.

*Tickets for the event are available in advance from the railway’s website or on the day from station ticket offices. Parking for visitors at Glyndyfrdwy is free, with entry to the rally priced at £5 adults, children are free. To find out more and book tickets visit llangollen-railway.co.uk/classic-transport-weekend/