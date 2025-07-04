Chart toppers light up Llangollen

The Irish chart-toppers lit up TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion bringing their Satellites UK Tour to North Wales.

The night began with the superb Tom Walker, who first supported The Script eight years ago.

The Script at Llangollen: Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

Not only has he a phenomenal voice, Tom Walker proved he was a great guitarist and together with his strong drummer and keyboard player he sang and played his heart out.

Danny O'Donoghue. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

There were hits like Just You and I and The Better Half of Me.

And he closed with what else but the remarkable I will Leave the Light On.

There could not have been a better way to prepare the crowd for a night in the company of The Script.

Tom Walker. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

Dressed all in white frontman Danny O'Donoghue burst onto the stage to the delight of his fans and took them through a tour of The Script's finest tracks.

He candidly told of his grief following the death lifelong friend and fellow band member, Mark Sheehan.

"With grief you can go to the light or go to the dark and I went down a deep dark hole," he said.

Fans help light up Llangollen. Photo: Desh Kapur Photography/ CUFFE & TAYLOR

He turned to songwriting with the result the beautiful, Inside Out.

A happier Danny then shared his delight at getting married a month ago before inviting a member of the audience onto the stage to sit with home at the piano while he sang Never Seen Anything Quite Like You to her.

There were so many highlights - hit after hit from the Irish Band, including Rain, Six Degrees of Separation and the poignant If You Could See Me Now.

The whole of Llangollen must have heard the crowd sing along to The Man who can't be moved.

And they celebrated with the St Patrick's Day favourite - Paint the Town Green.

All too soon it was the last few songs. A huge fractured heart was the backdrop of Breakeven but the crowd was left buzzing on a positive high with the awesome Hall of Fame.

TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion continues on Friday with headliner Olly Murs and on Saturday with The Human League.