Powys residents urged to check cosmetics for banned chemical

Powys County Council's Trading Standards Service has asked residents to dispose of any cosmetics that they find which contain the banned ingredient.

The call follows a reminder issued by the Government's Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) to the UK cosmetics industry that any product containing Lilial should have been removed from sale.

Lilial, also known as Butylphenyl methylpropional, was commonly used as a floral fragrance in various cosmetics, including perfumes, shower gels, and deodorants, according to Powys County Council.

Due to its association with harm to the reproductive system, the sale of products containing Lilial was made illegal in Great Britain during December 2022.

Cabinet member for a safer Powys, Councillor Richard Church, said: "The safety of our residents is our top priority. We urge everyone in Powys to check their cosmetics and dispose of any containing Lilial. By doing so, we can help ensure the health and well-being of our community."

If you have purchased any such products since 2022, you can report them to Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.