The Linarol Consort of Viols returns to St Michael’s Church, Discoed, near Presteigne on Saturday, April 12, joined by soprano Héloïse Bernard

Music lovers are in for a treat as The Linarol Consort of Viols returns to St Michael’s Church, Discoed,near Presteigne on Saturday, April 12, at 7.30pm, joined by soprano Héloïse Bernard.
The ensemble will present a program inspired by the myth of Arion - saved from drowning by a dolphin drawn to his song.
The evening features works by masters such as Dufay, Cipriano de Rore, Lassus, and Marenzio, performed on authentic replicas of early viols and recorders - an opportunity to hear music sung in the manner of and played on the instruments it was written for.
Tickets, including a drink, are £22 and just £2 for under-18s.
For tickets and information, contact info@EarlyMusicInTheMarches.com or call 07989 091949.