The Linarol Consort of Viols returns to St Michael’s Church, Discoed, near Presteigne on Saturday, April 12, joined by soprano Héloïse Bernard

Music lovers are in for a treat as The Linarol Consort of Viols returns to St Michael’s Church, Discoed,near Presteigne on Saturday, April 12, at 7.30pm, joined by soprano Héloïse Bernard.

By Karen Compton
The Linarol Consort and Héloïse Bernard (Promotional image)
The Linarol Consort and Héloïse Bernard (Promotional image)

The ensemble will present a program inspired by the myth of Arion - saved from drowning by a dolphin drawn to his song.

The evening features works by masters such as Dufay, Cipriano de Rore, Lassus, and Marenzio, performed on authentic replicas of early viols and recorders - an opportunity to hear music sung in the manner of and played on the instruments it was written for.

Tickets, including a drink, are £22 and just £2 for under-18s.

For tickets and information, contact info@EarlyMusicInTheMarches.com or call 07989 091949.

