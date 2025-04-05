The Linarol Consort of Viols returns to St Michael’s Church, Discoed, near Presteigne on Saturday, April 12, joined by soprano Héloïse Bernard

The ensemble will present a program inspired by the myth of Arion - saved from drowning by a dolphin drawn to his song.

The evening features works by masters such as Dufay, Cipriano de Rore, Lassus, and Marenzio, performed on authentic replicas of early viols and recorders - an opportunity to hear music sung in the manner of and played on the instruments it was written for.

Tickets, including a drink, are £22 and just £2 for under-18s.

For tickets and information, contact info@EarlyMusicInTheMarches.com or call 07989 091949.