Cambria HE learners celebrated at glittering graduation ceremony

The college’s Glanrafon conference centre at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham hosted the event, attended by 33 students who had completed Higher National and professional qualifications.

They were joined by lecturers, friends and family, and welcomed by Emma Hurst, Dean of Higher Education and Access to Higher Education, alongside PGCE Programme Leader Gary Wyn Jones and Principal Sue Price.

“It’s my great pleasure to welcome you all here this afternoon to our Cambria University Centre Celebration event,” said Mrs Price.

“Congratulations to everyone on your success, and a big thank you to the family and friends who supported you on your journey.

“This is the perfect way to help you celebrate your achievements, I hope you have a wonderful time.”

Mrs Hurst added: “Today must be a very proud day, and we share this pride with you all.

“We’d like to thank all our staff who have supported our learners along the way and our governors too.”

Among the courses and programmes represented were Animal Management; Diploma in People Management; Diploma in Management and Leadership; Diploma in Principles of Leadership and Management, and the Diploma in Professional Accounting.

The ceremony was followed by drinks and canapes at Iâl Restaurant, and a photobooth proved very popular with visitors keen to capture memories of the day.

Earlier this year, the University Centre announced a new Higher Technical Skills Strategy aimed at enhancing access and participation, encouraging curriculum development and innovation, and forging partnerships within multiple industries to plug gaps in expertise and experience.

New subjects will begin from September – in collaboration with Pearson learning group – in addition to modular, unitised packages and blended delivery,

They will also promote Digital 2030, digital skills, confidence and innovation in teaching and learning; equipping learners as a “future workforce” capable of using rapidly evolving technologies to their full potential, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Our vision is to remove barriers to education and help upskill in areas of demand whilst targeting key policy areas including net zero and the Welsh language – this strategy is a foundation on which to achieve that,” said Emma.